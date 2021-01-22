Nwam LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 266,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $9,585,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.20. 744,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

