Oak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 11.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

