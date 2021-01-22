Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.