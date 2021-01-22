Odyssey 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277,945.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $277,945.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00054684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00282778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00069821 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.