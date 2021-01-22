Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.00. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,238 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.