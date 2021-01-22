Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.