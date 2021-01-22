OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $24.64 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.