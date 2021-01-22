OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

