OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 907 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tapestry by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

