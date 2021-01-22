OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

