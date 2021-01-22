OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.52.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.