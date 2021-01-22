OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 300 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.