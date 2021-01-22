OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 483 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

