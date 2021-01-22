OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Newmont were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Newmont by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,388,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

