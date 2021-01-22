Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Olin worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Olin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Olin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NYSE OLN opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

