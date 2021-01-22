Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

OMCL opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $23,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Omnicell by 34.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

