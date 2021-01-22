OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading 17% Higher

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.12. 2,460,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,388,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $318.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.