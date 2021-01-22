Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.13

Shares of Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and traded as high as $60.04. Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 352,930 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$959,159.59. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.17, for a total transaction of C$161,868.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$878,682.82. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,074,069 over the last 90 days.

About Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

