Oppenheimer Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.