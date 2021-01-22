Oppenheimer Weighs in on Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 299,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 813.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

