Oppenheimer Weighs in on Perion Network Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $357.57 million, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.