Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $11.50. Optibase shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.37%.

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

