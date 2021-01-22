Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $11.50. Optibase shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Optibase alerts:

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

About Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.