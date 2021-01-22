Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.87. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,428. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.