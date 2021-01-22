Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

MCD stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $212.27. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

