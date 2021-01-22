Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,491. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

