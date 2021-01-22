Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 242 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

