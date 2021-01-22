Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,000 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 7,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

