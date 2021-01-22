Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 825 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

