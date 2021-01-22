Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 976 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,977,262. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $327.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

