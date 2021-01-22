Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) were up 22.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 50,909,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 66,913,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm has a market cap of $86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

