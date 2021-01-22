Orchid Island Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the average volume of 176 put options.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $410.93 million, a P/E ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

