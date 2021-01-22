O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $471.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.