Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $178.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $174.25 million. Orion Group reported sales of $199.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $718.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $678.16 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million.

ORN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 4,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $196,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.