ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts expect that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ORIX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

