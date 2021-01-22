Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

