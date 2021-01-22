Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

