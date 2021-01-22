Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$21.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

