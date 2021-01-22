Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Down 10.3%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.36. 1,781,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,122,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

