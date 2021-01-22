PAC Global (PAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $12,831.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,958,164,672 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

