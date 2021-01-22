PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. 3,447,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,234. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

