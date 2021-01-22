Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.