Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,616 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 310.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

