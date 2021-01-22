Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96,219 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

FB stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.03. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

