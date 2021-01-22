Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,284 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

