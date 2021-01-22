Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.65% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

