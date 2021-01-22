Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $5.01 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE ACI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.