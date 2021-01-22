Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $96.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

