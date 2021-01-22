Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Trimmed by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,965 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 227,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 140,002 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

