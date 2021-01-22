Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Up 0.5%

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.80. 42,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter.

